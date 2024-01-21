Lancia Delta S4 Stradale: a video showcases a rare version in action

Today, we dive into the emotions bestowed by the Lancia Delta S4 Stradale. The opportunity arose from a video posted on Hagerty’s YouTube channel, which quickly went viral. The star of the footage is a rare model, currently for sale by Girardo & Co in the United Kingdom. It’s the model with chassis number 033. This car served as the basis for the wild Group B creature that thrilled on the roads. Henry Catchpole, known for his passion for rallying, narrates and tests it.

Lancia Delta S4 Stradale: a rare version of the legendary car on track in a new video

We’re talking about a car that can enhance any collection. Born in the 80s to replace the previous Rally 037, it features two more drive wheels and more sophisticated technology. Under its immense rear hood pulses a 1,759 cubic centimeters 4-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 250 horsepower at 6,750 rpm.

Among its features is the combination of a supercharger and a turbocharger. This dual charging uses the first’s ability to provide full thrust at low revs and the second’s to deliver strong torque at higher revs, covering the entire range. In its racing version, almost double the power, it was monstrous, but even the “normal” model for homologation, like the one in the video, has charisma to spare.

Even more tamed, the Lancia Delta S4 Stradale presents itself with an explosive look. Some argue it was built in significantly fewer units than the 200 required by the sports specifications for Group B homologation, but we have no evidence to confirm or deny this. We prefer to take it as a simple rumor.

In its “civil” guise, it boasts a luxurious interior. Many elements, like the seats, are wrapped in elegant Alcantara leather. The Lancia Delta S4 Stradale is also quite comfortable, though not without some minor annoyances during driving, which are negligible compared to the emotions the model delivers. Here, the technicians prudently opted for a slightly understeering behavior, ensuring less problematic drivability for ordinary drivers, not accustomed to the dynamic nervousness of the race car.

The video details the car, also mentioning the racing version. It includes both interior and exterior shots of the Lancia Delta S4 Stradale in action.