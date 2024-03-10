Lancia Delta Integrale Evo I: Ralph Gilles’ model up for auction

The Lancia Delta Integrale Evo I, an undisputed icon of the sports car sector, continues to capture the attention of enthusiasts and collectors alike. This 1992 model, imported to the United States from Japan, made its way into the hands of Ralph Gilles – Chief Design Officer at Stellantis – through an auction on Bring A Trailer in May 2018. The Evolution I version stands out for its specific aesthetic and mechanical improvements, showcasing the Italian manufacturer’s commitment to continuously evolving the performance and design of its vehicles.

Lancia Delta Integrale Evo I: Bring A Trailer is auctioning the model owned by Ralph Gilles

The 2-liter inline-four turbocharged engine has undergone a thorough rebuild, including the installation of Colombo & Bariani camshafts, an Eprom ECU, and a Walkers Garage exhaust manifold, further enhancing the already remarkable performance of this car.

Power is delivered to all four wheels via a five-speed manual transmission, a Ferguson central differential, and a Torsen rear limited-slip differential, promising a dynamic and engaging driving experience.

The specific bodywork for the Evo, painted in Rosso Monza, features widened fenders and an adjustable rear spoiler, emphasizing the sporty intent of the design. The interior includes gray fabric Recaro seats, complemented by a MOMO steering wheel and shift knob, Veglia instrumentation, a Pioneer stereo system, and air conditioning, offering a comfortable and functional cockpit.

With approximately 101,000 km on the clock, this Lancia Delta Integrale Evo I comes with manufacturer documentation, a Japanese service booklet, maintenance records, spare parts, and a clean Carfax report.

The combination of mechanical updates and the maintenance of an aesthetic design true to the original makes this specimen a desirable collectible. Currently, it is being auctioned by Bring A Trailer and has reached a sum of $39,000 (€35,639.77) at the time of this article’s publication. However, there are still four days left until the end.