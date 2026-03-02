Lamborghini Urus vs. Tesla Model Y: this quarter-mile is a nightmare

Nobody asked for this matchup. Nobody needed it. And yet here we are, watching a $58,000 family SUV from a company that didn’t exist twenty years ago repeatedly embarrass one of the most iconic names in automotive history, on a drag strip, in broad daylight, on YouTube. The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance versus the Lamborghini Urus SE hybrid. David versus Goliath, except David doesn’t even make engine noise.

The numbers, on paper, should make this a non-contest. The Lamborghini Urus SE hybrid packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 620 HP and 590 lb-ft of torque, paired with an electric motor rated at 192 hp and 356 lb-ft, for a combined output of 800 HP (811 CV, to be precise. It weighs 5,520 pounds, hits 194 mph flat out, and its manufacturer claims a 0-62 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds. It costs $350,000, and it sounds like the apocalypse, in the best possible way.

The Tesla Model Y Performance shows up with 510 HP, roughly 513 lb-ft of torque, a curb weight of 4,466 pounds, a 0-60 mph claim of 3.3 seconds, and a top speed of 155 mph. It costs $58,000. It sounds like a refrigerator. A very fast refrigerator.

On the drag strip, as documented by Drag Times, the three-run showdown delivered results that should have Lamborghini’s PR department rethinking its weekend plans.

In Run 1, the Tesla’s instant electric torque launched it off the line with a reaction time of 0.218 seconds against the Lambo’s sluggish 0.403, crossing the finish line at 11.463 seconds to the Urus’s 11.479. A win is a win, no matter how thin.

In Run 2, the Urus finally woke up, posting the best time of the day, 11.379 seconds at 123.10 mph, edging the Tesla’s 11.473 by two thousandths of a second. Two thousandths. That’s approximately the time it takes a Lamborghini owner to sign a check.

Run 3 went back to Tesla: 11.460 seconds to the Urus’s 11.456, but with a reaction time of 0.159 versus 0.308, the electric SUV crossed first where it mattered.

The pattern is clear and a little brutal. The Urus SE is genuinely faster in the top end, consistently clearing 196 mph at the trap versus the Tesla’s 191-192 mph. The Lamborghini has more power, more drama, and about $292,000 more sticker price. But the Tesla’s lighter chassis and ruthless, lag-free electric delivery turn every race into a driver’s contest.