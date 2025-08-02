LaFerrari: the V12 hybrid prototype auctioned for over $1.2 million

A unique prototype of the Ferrari LaFerrari is up for auction

A piece of automotive history is about to be auctioned off: a prototype of the Ferrari LaFerrari that played a crucial role in the development of its innovative hybrid system. This car, a unique, unfinished example, will be offered by RM Sotheby’s in Monterey and is estimated to fetch between $900,000 and $1.2 million.

Ferrari LaFerrari with V12 hybrid engine at auction.

This is a test vehicle, used to perfect the powerful V12 hybrid engine. Under the hood, in fact, is an early version of the V12, with an output of 789 hp. This is lower than the 963 hp of the LaFerrari that later entered production, but it makes the prototype an authentic testament to the engineering process of one of the most iconic hypercars ever.

The history of Ferrari hybrid technology has its roots in the F150 Muletto M4 prototype, a 2011 experimental vehicle that laid the foundation for the later LaFerrari. Built from a Ferrari 458 Italia chassis, this example was designed exclusively for internal testing and engineering studies, so every detail was aimed at pure functionality.

Driven around the Fiorano circuit, the M4 Muletto already showed its “traveling laboratory” nature at first glance. The intentionally rough aesthetics were unfinished: unpainted panels, exposed welds and oversized exhaust pipes were visible, all essential for testing. The cockpit had also been stripped of all comfort and upholstery, a spartan and functional environment that fully reflected its technical purpose.

As written above, so under the hood is a prototype of the V12 hybrid powertrain, an early version with 789 hp. Although the power output is lower than the 963 hp of the production LaFerrari model, it was crucial for testing and validating the engineering solutions that would mark a turning point for the brand.

Ferrari’s decision to offer such a prototype for sale is a rare and extraordinary event. Usually, such vehicles are destroyed or kept in-house for security and confidentiality reasons. The last time such a model was sold was in 2022, when an example was auctioned for $715,000. The current increase in value reflects the growing collector interest in first-generation hybrid supercars, which are establishing themselves as true museum pieces.

It is important to specify that the prototype is not approved for road or track use, as it is not equipped with the necessary safety systems. Nevertheless, for fans of automotive history and mechanical innovation, it is still a unique piece of Ferrari engineering.