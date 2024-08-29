Kobe Bryant-inspired Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack wins 17 design awards

Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend, would have turned 46 last week, specifically on August 23. The basketball player lost his life in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, along with his thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. However, the fans’ love will never end, and they will continue to pay tribute to their idol. One of these fans, De’Andre Davis, a Lakers supporter, created a special livery in honor of Bryant for his 2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack.

Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack: fan honors Kobe Bryant with custom paint and performance mods

Davis modified his Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, dedicating the livery to his idol Kobe Bryant, considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The modifications to the Charger R/T Scat Pack include Bryant’s quote on the trunk “Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success,” the Mamba logo on the front doors, his jersey numbers on the rear doors, and Bryant’s autograph on the rear panels. The body has been painted blue and purple with lightning bolts that give the vehicle an aggressive look.

However, the modifications are not just about design. The power of the HEMI engine has been increased from its base 485 horsepower, and the central mufflers have been removed so that the vehicle can make its roar heard and turn all passersby to admire this marvel. These are complemented by an aftermarket rear diffuser, a spoiler on the rear window, tinted taillights, blue brake calipers, and custom headlights.

The visual modifications have also found space under the hood: the fuse box cover, coolant reservoir cover, and windshield washer fluid reservoir cover have all been covered in purple and yellow, the Lakers’ colors. This theme continues inside the cabin, with a purple and blue carbon fiber steering wheel and instrument panel and infotainment finished in Lakers colors. With his car, De’Andre Davis now travels across the country to participate in design competitions that have allowed him to bring home 17 awards in 2023 alone.