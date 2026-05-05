Kia’s EV push gains speed as April sales rise worldwide

Kia sold 277,188 vehicles globally in April 2026, up 1% from the same month a year earlier, supported by growing demand for electric and hybrid models. In the United States, several hybrid SUVs set new April records, including Telluride, Sportage and Sorento, confirming the importance of Kia’s electrified lineup in North America. The most notable result came from the EV9, Kia’s three-row electric SUV, whose sales jumped 481% to 1,349 units in April.

Kia sales rise in April as EV9 rebounds and EV3 prepares for U.S. launch

In the first four months of 2026, EV9 deliveries reached 4,089 units, slightly above the 3,988 recorded in the same period of 2025. The result is significant because recent changes to U.S. federal EV incentives do not appear to have seriously weakened demand for Kia’s flagship electric SUV. Outside Korea, international sales fell 0.7% overall, but electrified models continued to show momentum, helped by rising fuel prices and growing interest in vehicles with lower running costs.

The most symbolic result came from South Korea, where Kia outsold Hyundai in monthly sales for the first time in 28 years. Hyundai’s production difficulties, linked to a supplier fire in March, contributed to the shift, but Kia also benefited from strong demand for its latest electric models. The EV3 ranked among the brand’s best-selling vehicles in Korea with 3,898 units, while the electric PV5 van reached 2,262 registrations, showing growing interest in zero-emission commercial vehicles as well.

In the United States, attention now turns to the EV3, the compact electric SUV that Kia presented as a more accessible entry point into its EV range. After its North American debut last month, the model will launch as a 2027 vehicle in five trims: Light, Wind, Land, GT-Line and GT.

The base Light version will use a 58.3 kWh battery and a front electric motor, with an estimated range of around 220 miles and a 10% to 80% charging time of about 29 minutes. The Wind, Land, GT-Line and GT trims will use an 81.4 kWh battery, reaching up to 320 miles in front-wheel-drive configuration, with fast charging in about 31 minutes. All-wheel drive will come as an option on Wind and Land and as standard on GT-Line and GT.

Kia has not yet announced U.S. pricing, but expectations point to around $35,000 or less. If confirmed, the EV3 could become one of the most accessible electric SUVs in the American market, alongside the new Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Kia’s BEV lineup now includes EV2, EV3, EV4, EV5, EV6, EV9 and PV5, although not all will reach the U.S. In the UK, the EV3 became the third best-selling electric car in its first year, with up to 375 miles of range and a starting price of around £31,000.