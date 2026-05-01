Kia slashes EV6 prices to underprice Tesla’s entry-level hero

When the average new car price has ballooned to a nauseating $47,000, finding a “bargain” feels like hunting for a unicorn. Enter the 2026 Kia EV6, which apparently decided that the best way to move units in a cooling market was to stop pretending everyone has a Silicon Valley salary. According to internal order guides, Kia is hacking nearly $6,000 off the sticker price, bringing the base EV6 Light down to a much more palatable $38,000. Or perhaps even $37,000 if the wind blows in your favor at the dealership.

This is a tactical strike aimed directly at the Tesla Model Y. For years, the sub-$40,000 EV bracket was a wasteland of broken promises, but with the Model Y RWD starting at $39,990, Kia finally realized that “cool styling” wasn’t enough to beat Elon’s pricing sorcery.

The aggressive cuts ripple through the entire 2026 lineup. The Light Long Range drops by $5,000, the Wind trim sheds $5,500, and the fancy GT-Line versions are getting nearly $6,000 shaved off. Curiously, the high-performance EV6 GT is MIA for 2026, presumably taking a sabbatical while Kia figures out how to make speed affordable again.

But don’t go rushing to the showroom just yet. While Kia is busy patting itself on the back, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is still lurking in the shadows with a $35,000 starting price, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E Select is nipping at its heels at $37,795. The outgoing 2025 EV6 models are currently carrying rebates of up to $10,000. The “old” car might actually be the smarter financial move than the shiny new price-cut version.

As manufacturers shift away from relying on government handouts and start facing the reality of actual demand, the EV price war is finally getting spicy. Whether it’s enough to make you ditch the gas pump depends on how much you trust your local dealer not to “adjust” those savings right back into their own pockets.