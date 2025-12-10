Kia relaunches the Seltos as a “mini-Telluride” for budget buyers

The second-generation Kia Seltos has officially arrived, wearing a stylish design that, not coincidentally, strongly resembles a smaller Telluride. This reboot is great news, particularly in an era where formerly affordable crossovers are rapidly becoming less so. Kia is fighting the affordability trend by adding size and refinement to the Seltos.

The new model has been subtly stretched, featuring a wheelbase nearly three inches longer and an overall length increased by two inches. The biggest beneficiary of this growth will be the second-row passengers, gaining much-needed legroom. Inside, Kia is injecting a touch of “business class” luxury into a car that currently starts just over $25,000, adding features like fully reclining rear seats and 64 colors of adjustable ambient lighting.

A point of delightful confusion remains regarding the transmission control. Kia announced a shift to a steering wheel-mounted shifter, a design choice seen in models like the Hyundai Palisade. Yet, the preview images still show a traditional center-island console. We’re willing to bet US buyers will get the sleeker steering column shifter, freeing up the center console for better phone charging pads and oversized cup holders.

Kia hasn’t completely gone digital. While the infotainment and instrument displays are merged into one seamless piece, they wisely retained physical buttons and switches for quick climate and primary function adjustments.

The gas powertrains should remain familiar for the US market. The 146-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder and the 190-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo. Less thrillingly, the suspension retains the cost-saving rear beam axle setup, which is less flexible than independent rear suspension. But for an entry-level crossover, it should handle just fine.

The biggest news, however, is Kia finally targeting the giant lurking in the room: the hybrid market dominated by the Toyota RAV4. Kia has confirmed a Seltos Hybrid is on the way, though specs are secret. Given the Seltos shares its platform with the Hyundai Elantra and Niro, it might borrow their 1.6-liter hybrid system (139 HP, 195 lb-ft of combined torque). The major unknown is whether that system is robust enough for the larger, heavier Seltos.

Kia is sweetening the deal by promising V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) charging capability from the hybrid, a feature typically associated with larger or fully electric models. This V2L inclusion, plus the increased size, hints that Kia might launch a more powerful hybrid setup that could be shared across larger Kia and Hyundai models in the near future.