Kevin Kidd appointed Head of North American Motorsports at Stellantis

Stellantis has announced the appointment of Kevin Kidd as Director of Motorsport Competitions for North America. In this role he will lead the group’s sporting activities, with particular attention to NHRA programs and Ram’s return to the NASCAR Truck Series. The new position marks an important step in the company’s commitment to the world of racing and high-performance products.

With over 25 years of experience in motorsport, Kidd has held prominent positions as Director, Team Principal and Track Engineer, becoming a highly respected figure within the racing community. For five years he was also part of the NASCAR Competition Advisory Committee. His combination of technical skills and management capabilities will be decisive in defining Stellantis‘ future strategies on track.

“The connection between engineering and competition has always been my passion,” said Kidd. “Stellantis’ innovative approach to motorsport, especially through the collaboration with Kaulig Racing, represents a unique opportunity to push beyond limits. I’m excited to be able to contribute new ideas to these projects.”

In his new role he will work closely with Kaulig Racing, Tony Stewart Racing and Direct Connection Engineering, reporting directly to Tom Sacoman, Senior Vice President of SRT Performance Division Operations.

“Our unconventional approach to competitions requires a leader capable of thinking outside the box, and Kevin perfectly embodies this spirit,” commented Sacoman. “His reputation in the sector, combined with the strength of our teams, will help us fully realize the ‘Last Tenth’ performance philosophy that distinguishes us.”

Kidd earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech and is currently pursuing an MBA at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, thus consolidating a profile that combines technical experience, leadership and strategic vision.