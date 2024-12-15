Just one day left for this Ferrari 348 TS California matriculation sale

1990 Ferrari 348 TS, virtually new with only 9,000 miles, now up for auction

A 1990 Ferrari 348 TS, a true Italian masterpiece that is practically new, has been put up for auction. This incredible berlinetta, with a mileage that leaves it almost spotless at just 9,000 miles, could be a real treasure for Prancing Horse enthusiasts. The car also was purchased new from the current seller and always scrupulously maintained.

Ferrari from the 1990s registered California

This Ferrari 348 TS, as anticipated, is from the year 1990 and was purchased new from the seller and now shows 9k miles following the California registration history since it was new.

The car is powered by a 3.4-liter DOHC V8 which has been linked to a five-speed dogleg manual transmission and a self-locking differential. All power is transmitted to the rear wheels through the use of a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. This magnificent, decidedly vintage Ferrari is finished in Rosso Corsa over Connolly Beige leather upholstery, a style that is truly unmistakable to those who are even minimally familiar with the Ferrari marque. The Tipo F119 3.4-liter quad-cam V8 is equipped with Bosch Motronic engine management and was factory rated at 296 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque.

Specifications and details of the Ferrari 348

Features on this example also include a removable black roof panel, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a gated gearbox, air conditioning and power windows. This 348 is offered at auction with a clean Carfax report and a California title with no other previous owners and still in the seller’s name. The 17-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels we anticipated a few lines above are in silver and are fitted with Continental ExtremeContact tires. Brake power is provided by Ferrari calipers on ventilated discs along with an anti-lock braking system.

Interior features

As for the Ferrari‘s interior, we can see that it features two seats upholstered in beige Connolly leather, along with a matching dashboard, center console, and door panels. The very sporty three-spoke steering wheel, characteristic of the era, has been covered in leather and encloses the necessary instrumentation for the Veglia Borletti driver, including a 200 mph speedometer, a tachometer with a 7,500 rpm red line, and gauges for coolant temperature and oil pressure.

The auxiliary gauges for oil temperature and fuel level were all mounted together in the center console. The six-digit odometer shows only 9,000 miles, which were traveled solely by the seller. According to the information that has been gathered , it appears that a timing belt cut was performed recently, in 2022 to be precise. The car passed its last emissions test in California in March 2022. The VIN of the shock tower is shown above and has the number ZFFFG36A7L0087487, which corresponds to the California title, while the VIN stickers on the doorjamb show the number ZFFFG35A5L0087487. As we can see from the Bring a Trailer ad on which the car was posted for auction, the current price is $80,000, and the sale will take place on Dec. 16, 2024.