John Elkann honored in the USA by NIAF on the occasion of the association’s 50th anniversary

The National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) has announced that John Elkann, CEO of Exor, Chairman of Ferrari, and Chairman of Stellantis Group, will receive the Special Achievement Award in the Global Business Leader category. The prestigious recognition will be presented during the Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala, scheduled for October 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The event will represent an important opportunity to celebrate figures who have distinguished themselves internationally for strategic vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and contribution to the Italian-American and global community.

John Elkann honored by NIAF: Special Achievement Award for the Chairman of Stellantis and Ferrari

John Elkann will share the stage with celebrated tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Entertainment category. The presence of two personalities of such caliber will make the evening a unique moment, dedicated to excellence, innovation, and the deep connection with Italian cultural roots. The Gala, one of the most anticipated events of the year, will celebrate not only professional success but also the positive impact that these leaders exert globally, embodying the values of tradition, determination, and cultural pride promoted by NIAF throughout half a century of activity.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award from such a prestigious institution. For fifty years, NIAF has represented the strong bond between two countries dear to me: Italy and the United States,” Elkann stated. “Exor and our companies are committed to their activities and to the people who operate in these important nations, as we continue to invest in their future.”

Grandson of Gianni Agnelli, John Elkann has long been considered one of the most influential leaders in European industry. Under his guidance, Exor, the holding company that controls entities such as Ferrari, Stellantis, The Economist, and Juventus FC, has strengthened its global presence, keeping alive the legacy and values of the family. The NIAF honor recognizes the successes achieved by Elkann, as well as his role in consolidating transatlantic relations, based on shared values, a common history, and an ambitious vision for the future.