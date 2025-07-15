Jeremy Clarkson praises the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Intensa: “Simply wow”

Jeremy Clarkson, the renowned automotive journalist and former face of programs like Top Gear and The Grand Tour, has never hidden his passion for Alfa Romeo. In a recent review published in The Times, he discussed his test of the new Giulia Intensa, explaining that he was deeply impressed by its dynamic qualities and driving comfort.

Top Gear’s Jeremy Clarkson impressed by new Alfa Romeo Giulia Intensa

“The new Giulia Intensa is a beautifully composed, quiet and comfortable car,” wrote Clarkson, emphasizing how, despite looking similar to the previous model, the vehicle surprised him with its ability to absorb road imperfections. “During the first lap I was impressed. The car tackles bumps and potholes with vigor and returns to stability in a surprising way. It seems to use suspension called Synaptic Dynamic Control. I don’t know what that is, but… wow. Simply wow.”

As often happens in his articles, Clarkson didn’t abandon his ironic tone. He compared Alfa Romeos to a business class flight or a convertible: “You feel insecure getting into one, because you’re not Claudia Cardinale, it’s not 1966, and you’re not driving along the Amalfi Coast.” But he adds that the Giulia, while elegant, also knows how to speak to the driver: “This car talks to you, gently and clearly. It’s a real ‘therapist.’ With windshield wipers.”

However, criticisms weren’t lacking. Clarkson points out the absence of a hybrid version, an element now crucial for the corporate market, a small trunk, little space for the driver, and controls that aren’t always intuitive. Despite this, he invites readers to overcome any prejudice toward the Italian brand: “Opening the door, you enter a magical world, and yes, it’s suitable for everyone.”