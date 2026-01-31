Jeep’s Spanish sales gamble on cars that whisper instead of roar

Jeep moved 10,355 units in Spain during 2025, numbers that suggest someone in Toledo is actually paying attention. Private sales climbed 19%, business fleet purchases jumped 23%, and the Avenger accounted for 7,965 of those sales. A 27% increase year-over-year, positioning it as the third best-selling fully electric B-SUV in the market, which sounds impressive until you remember there aren’t that many electric B-SUVs to begin with.

The Avenger’s electrified variants now represent 23% of Jeep’s Spanish sales mix. This is either a triumph of green mobility or evidence that fuel prices have finally broken people’s spirits. Probably both.

Looking ahead to 2026, Jeep celebrates its 85th anniversary by launching an entirely new Compass with e-Hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full electric versions. Why offer customers simplicity when you can give them existential choice paralysis? Mid-year brings an Avenger refresh, presumably to address the complaints nobody has made yet.

Then come the real showstoppers. The Wagoneer S promises 600 HP, 800 Nm of torque, and a 0-to-100 km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds, numbers that suggest Jeep’s engineers briefly forgot they were building SUVs and not fighter jets. “Character” is the diplomatic term they’re using. “Unhinged” might be more accurate.

The Jeep Recon arrives as the Wrangler’s European replacement, delivering 400 HP, 650 Nm, and permanent all-wheel drive. The Wrangler itself will continue haunting American highways, but Europeans get this electric alternative with supposedly formidable off-road credentials. Whether it can match the Wrangler’s legendary capability or just its legendary fuel consumption remains to be seen.

The strategy is clear enough: blanket coverage across B, C, and D segments with thermal, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric options. Maximum choice, maximum complexity, and a declared goal of increasing total Spanish sales by 20%. It’s an ambitious target for a brand that still has to convince drivers that silent, electric Jeeps aren’t some elaborate practical joke.