Jeep’s Avenger Stargazer is the ultimate dark sky explorer

Just when you thought the Jeep Avenger couldn’t get any more niche, the brand has delivered a celestial one-off designed not for conquering mountains, but for observing the heavens. This “paradise” creation, dubbed the Avenger Stargazer, is a collaboration with DarkSky UK, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating light pollution and encouraging people to, you know, look up occasionally.

The centerpiece of this custom SUV is the integrated smart telescope, cleverly mounted directly onto the sunroof. Once installed, enthusiasts can stay warm and dry inside the Avenger’s cabin, controlling the gadget and viewing its feed via an internal tablet, making astronomical observation the most comfortable sport around.

Visually, the Stargazer is an absolute stunner, featuring an eye-catching exterior wrap depicting planets and constellations, including the Milky Way and Jupiter. The interior storage has been equally customized for the discerning amateur astronomer. The boot features a bespoke, integrated storage unit housing essential gear like binoculars, red-light head torches, and waterproof clothing.

Kris Cholmondeley, Managing Director of Jeep UK, emphasized that this project aligns perfectly with Jeep’s core values of “outdoor exploration and freedom”. He noted the collaboration is aimed at encouraging people to seek out Dark Sky Reserves and take action against light pollution, even providing a downloadable guide for Brits to find their nearest designated star-gazing spot.

The launch of this astronomical marvel coincides with the introduction of a new trim level for the standard Jeep Avenger, named the “Summit SkyView”. Building on the existing Summit trim, this version adds a traditional sunroof, satellite navigation, and a hands-free power tailgate. The Summit SkyView is available with gasoline and e-Hybrid powertrains, but not the fully electric version, suggesting astronomers still prefer a little fossil-fuel flexibility when driving deep into the wilderness. The timing is perfect, as the UK prepares for the dazzling Geminid Meteor Shower, set to peak in the early hours of Sunday, December 14th.