Jeep Wrangler with Viper engine: the perfect off-road beast

For some, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 with its lively 6.4-liter HEMI V8 is truly the best. But there are those who have tried to create a high-performance Jeep Wrangler with something more. The answer? A Wrangler with an 8.3-liter V10, taken directly from a Dodge Viper.

When this Jeep was launched, the maximum power available was 190 horsepower, powered by the famous but undersized 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine designed by AMC. Although we know its reputation for reliability, there was nothing particularly aggressive about that Jeep. The 3.8-liter V6 engine that replaced it in 2007 didn’t offer any more verve either.

This little Jeep Wrangler hides a monstrous engine under the hood

The beating heart of this creation based on a Jeep Wrangler TJ is the Viper’s 8.3-liter V10, which delivers an impressive 600 horsepower (compared to 510 HP of the original version). The engine was inserted under the TJ’s hood, with an adaptation that is as impressive as it is visible, given how wide it is compared to the six-cylinder engine. The only modification to the engine is the ceramic-coated heads, and the transmission has been replaced with a four-speed automatic, capable of handling the powerful torque of the V10 derived from Dodge trucks.

This special Jeep Wrangler was sold at auction in 2020, and this sale provided a glimpse into its construction. The frame, powder-coated in red, was redone along with the engine replacement. Dana 60 axles, Fabtech suspension with dual-rate springs for a Jeep with a determined look. The Dirt Logic front shocks and Pro Comp MX6 rear shocks, meanwhile, take care of stability.

Inside the Jeep, comfort is ensured by black and red leather seats. The center part of the console and door panels have been redesigned to maintain a coherent design. The Jeep has been soundproofed with Dynamat to improve comfort, while the Boston Acoustics/Clarion audio system offers extraordinary sound quality.

The 2000s-style customizations are not lacking: steel bumpers, shaved spare tire carrier, and retractable side steps. This vehicle was sold again at auction, and the new owner was able to take home this little beast for $34,000. A more than reasonable price for the performance it offers.