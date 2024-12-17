Jeep Wrangler V6: by popular demand, the 8-speed automatic transmission returns

Driven by Jeep community enthusiasm, the American automaker announces in the United States the return of the optional eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission for the 2025 four-door Jeep Wrangler model equipped with the 3.6-liter V6 engine.

Jeep decides to reintroduce the eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission in Jeep Wrangler

“In response to enthusiastic requests, we are reintroducing the eight-speed automatic transmission for Jeep Wrangler V6 models, underlining our commitment to freedom of choice, performance, and versatility for every adventure,” said Bob Broderdorf, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America. “We deeply appreciate the passion and contribution of our community.”

The 2025 four-door Jeep Wrangler models come standard with the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission (except for the Sahara version). The eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission is available as a $4,500 option, designed for smooth operation and maximum efficiency, and perfectly matches Wrangler’s four available advanced 4×4 systems: Command-Trac, Rock-Trac, and Selec-Trac.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler also offers other powertrains, including the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine (270 hp and 295 lb-ft), paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, plus the return of the Wrangler 392, the fastest and most powerful Wrangler ever, equipped with a 6.4-liter V-8 engine producing 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, two electric motors, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a high-voltage battery pack, offering 49 MPGe, 31 miles of all-electric range, and zero range anxiety. The eight-speed automatic transmission paired with the 3.6-liter V-6 is now available for orders.