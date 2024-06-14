Jeep Wrangler: authentic, versatile, and adventurous even in the era of electrification

Electrification can also be synonymous with freedom, practicality and off-road performance, as demonstrated by the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe. With its advanced plug-in hybrid technology and an electric range exceeding 50 km in the urban cycle, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the ideal companion to squeeze out everything the city and wild terrains can offer, in an efficient and sustainable way.

With its design, off-road capabilities, and versatility, the Jeep Wrangler carries on the legacy of the original Jeep Willys

This electrifying version of the Jeep Wrangler stands out for its exceptional off-road performance. Thanks to 4xe technology, it offers all-wheel drive in “zero emissions” mode, with 380 HP of combined power and a maximum torque of 637 Nm.

Ideal for daily use in the city thanks to over 50 km of electric range, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is fun to drive on off-road routes. Thanks to 4xe technology, the vehicle can be driven with all-wheel drive in fully electric mode, with 380 HP of maximum combined power. Numbers that allow it to fully boast its ‘Trail Rated’ qualities and that are accompanied by a significant improvement in road performance with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. All this with the peace of mind of being able to fully charge the battery in less than 3 hours.

Depending on the equipment level, Jeep Wrangler offers two advanced all-wheel drive systems that are permanently active on demand (Selec-Trac or Rock-Trac), latest generation Dana axles, Tru-Lok electronic front and rear axle locking, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic disconnection of the front stabilizer bar. In addition to transforming it into a sustainable and efficient 4×4 vehicle, with a fuel consumption of about 3.5 liters per 100 km in hybrid mode and CO2 emissions almost 70 percent lower than the petrol version according to the WLTP cycle, 4xe technology guarantees an easy and extremely fun driving experience.

The new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid is available in two trim levels (Sahara 4xe and Rubicon 4xe), with two 4×4 systems and specific 43.2 cm (17 inch) and 45.7 cm (18 inch) alloy wheels. In line with the Wrangler’s natural talent for customization, there are ten exterior colors available: Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Hella Yella, Billet Silver Metallic, Sting Grey and, for the first time in the range, the new Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green.