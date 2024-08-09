Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator recalled again due to faulty initial fix

Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, two of the most iconic models of the American brand under Stellantis, have been recalled due to an issue that could cause a loss of driving power. This recall affects only 94 units of the 2021 model, but all are believed to be affected by the same problem.

Jeep is recalling some units of Wrangler and Gladiator that lose power due to faulty software

As explained in the safety recall report, in 2023, 69,201 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles with manual transmissions were initially recalled because the clutch pressure plate could overheat and eventually break. As part of fixing this issue, it appears that the vehicles received an updated Powertrain Control Module software.

The new recall states that Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator might experience an “incorrect function” with the software’s engine speed reduction feature. If this occurs, it could cause the engine to stall and result in a loss of driving power. This increases the risk of an accident, and drivers would have no warning.

The suspect software was released on June 19, and shortly after, on June 24, reports of stalling vehicles came in. This led Jeep to suspend the software on June 26 and initiate an investigation. The company is aware of 35 field reports potentially related to the issue, but fortunately, there have been no accidents or injuries.

Being a software issue, the solution is relatively simple: dealers will reprogram the Powertrain Control Module with updated software, which promises to have an effective engine speed reduction function. The recall is expected to begin in the third quarter, and owners will be notified starting in August 2024.