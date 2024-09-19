Jeep works on new generations of Renegade and Compass, as well as a new SUV

Jeep is revamping its main SUVs, Renegade and Compass, to regain relevance in the market. After years of struggling sales, both models have lost some of their appeal in the competitive SUV segment. The brand aims to restore their allure with a new generation that will offer significant improvements in design, technology, and performance.

Jeep working to enrich its lineup: new Renegade, Compass, and a new SUV coming

Jeep is also working on a new entry-level SUV, primarily designed for emerging markets like India, but with potential expansion to other countries, including Brazil. This model will use the CMP platform, developed by Peugeot, which offers a modern and efficient base, shared with the C3 Aircross.

However, the new SUV from the American automaker promises to go beyond the features of the C3 Aircross, offering more in terms of safety, structure, and equipment. This would put Jeep in a strategic position to compete in the compact SUV segment, offering a more robust and technologically advanced model. According to some rumors, the SUV could use the Renegade name in some markets, signaling a possible second generation destined for emerging countries.

The launch of this new SUV is scheduled for 2027 in the Indian market, and there are high expectations that it could also be introduced in other markets, such as Brazil. This strategy expands Jeep’s global reach, consolidating its presence in markets where cost-effectiveness and robustness are key factors. This gamble could redefine the car range of the American Stellantis automaker and expand its success in emerging markets, offering more affordable models without compromising the brand’s quality and tradition. The goal of Jeep‘s CEO is to exceed 1 million vehicles sold in the United States thanks to a new strategy that will revive the brand’s fortunes.