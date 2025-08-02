Jeep wins the Customer Experience Excellence Seal at the Experience Awards Mobility for the second consecutive year

The initiative recognized companies that offer the best customer experiences, as rated by consumers themselves

Jeep: Experience Awards Mobilidade for the second consecutive time

Jeep, a leading brand in the SUV segment, has just received, for the second consecutive time, the Experience Awards Mobilidade certification as one of the Brazilian brands offering the best customer experiences in the Automobile category.

The Experience Awards were created by SoluCX in collaboration with Automotive Business, Beedoo, CamiX and Pridge. Their goal is to recognize and certify companies with the best NPS (Net Promoter Score) in Brazil in their respective segments, based on direct consumer feedback. The methodology represents a market benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction and recommendation. Only brands that achieve an above-average NPS score in their respective categories receive the “Experience Certification” and the “Recommended by Customer” seal.

The certification enhances and reinforces Jeep’s ongoing commitment to consumers, recognizing the brand’s excellence in the experiences it offers its customers and underscoring its ongoing efforts to improve every step of the customer journey.

“This award reflects our strategies of continuous improvement in product quality and service, which go far beyond selling a vehicle, putting into practice all the passion that is at the heart of our brand,” said Vinícius Guimarães, Jeep’s Brand Development Director for South America. “I thank you on behalf of our entire team, who work passionately every day to offer this unique experience to our customers!” added Vinícius.