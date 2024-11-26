Jeep will be among the featured brands of the 2025 Super Bowl

Jeep will be one of the main advertisers at the 2025 Super Bowl. The Stellantis brand will broadcast a commercial during the biggest television event in the United States, scheduled for February 9. Currently, the automaker has not provided details about either the creative concept or the advertising agency tasked with creating the campaign.

The Super Bowl represents an important opportunity for Jeep

The announcement of the advertising space purchase was made during the Los Angeles Auto Show, during a presentation by Bob Broderdorf, Head of Jeep Brand North America. During his speech, Broderdorf highlighted the brand’s growing commitment to strengthening its marketing strategies. The return to the Super Bowl represents an important opportunity for Jeep, with the chance to make an impression on millions of viewers who will watch one of the most-watched sporting events in the United States.

As explained by Ad Age, Highdive is Jeep’s main creative agency, but it’s known that the automaker has created independent presentations for Super Bowl advertisements on other occasions. Jeep has previously appeared in the Super Bowl in 2023 and 2021, the latter featuring an advertisement alongside musician Bruce Springsteen. The purchase of 2025 advertising space comes at a challenging time for the automaker, which has laid off thousands of employees due to declining sales.

The 59th edition of the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, and just a few weeks ago, Fox announced that it had sold all advertising spots for the sporting event at a record price. In 2023, the company earned nearly $600 million in advertising revenue, while Paramount exceeded that figure with the 2024 broadcast, recording the highest advertising revenue ever for the Super Bowl.