Jeep Wave for Argentina: the American brand’s benefits program

Jeep Wave arrives in Argentina for customers who want to register with their vehicle and have many benefits

The 7-seat brand introduces Jeep Wave, a platform where customers can register, get benefits, and experience different things. A program designed to be accessible to all customers of a brand, allowing them to register both used and classic cars.

On the website “jeepwave.com.ar” customers can register with their vehicle data and find several sections. The “Benefits” section offers discounts on after-sales services, scheduled vehicle maintenance, accessories and parts from the online store.

The “Experiences” section features exclusive customer experiences, including the upcoming Jeep Nature and many more to be launched later this year.

The “News” section includes instructions on how to participate in future experiences and the requirements club members must meet to take part, as well as information on raffles and giveaways.

The “Classics” section will be available in the second half of the year. Customers who own a collector vehicle will be able to register their classic car with the club and become part of the first official Jeep classic car community in Argentina.

The Jeep Wave platform: how it works

By visiting jeepwave.com.ar, any Jeep customer can register. The owner and license plate of the vehicle must match; otherwise the registration will not be considered valid, unless the vehicle was purchased used. In this case, the current green card must be shown and the ownership will be changed.