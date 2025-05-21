Jeep Wagoneer production halted once again at Warren truck plant

Stellantis once again suspends operations at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant in Warren, Michigan, starting Monday, May 19, 2025. The facility, responsible for producing Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer (WS) SUVs, will remain closed for the entire week. Operations will resume on Tuesday, May 26, after Memorial Day.

Stellantis halts Jeep Wagoneer production again

2025 Jeep® Wagoneer

This is the second shutdown in a few months for the plant, which was already stopped in April due to the continuing shortage of the 3.0-liter HURRICANE I6 twin-turbo engine, a component used for both models. Production had briefly resumed at the beginning of May, but supply chain difficulties have imposed a new halt.

The Warren factory is already operating at reduced capacity, running on just one shift due to declining demand in the full-size SUV segment. Workers had already experienced a progressive reduction in hours well before this new technical stoppage, a signal of the growing challenges that Stellantis’ high-profile Jeep range is encountering in the current competitive context.

Complicating matters, approximately 1,300 employees remain on layoff following the end of Ram 1500 Classic production, which occurred at the end of 2024. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union continues to call for the return of the Ram 1500 to the Warren plant to fill the production gap and stabilize jobs.

2025 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer

Active since 1938, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant has produced millions of vehicles over the decades, including historic models such as the Dodge Dakota and Mitsubishi Raider. After an initial investment of $1 billion by FCA in 2017, increased to $1.5 billion in 2019, the plant was restructured to accommodate the production of the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, including future electrified versions.

In September 2024, Stellantis announced an additional $97.6 million to support the production of the electrified Wagoneer specifically at Warren. However, the ongoing production pause highlights the difficulties the company is facing in reconciling electric transition, fluctuating demand, and industrial continuity. In this scenario, attention remains focused on the group’s ability to ensure operations and safeguard jobs in Michigan.