Jeep Wagoneer 4xe spotted on the road ahead of debut

The lineup of the new Jeep Wagoneer, the American brand’s large electric SUV, is preparing to welcome a 4xe plug-in hybrid variant. The news was previewed by some spy photos published by Walter Vayr, showing a camouflaged prototype undergoing testing on the streets of Turin, Italy.

Jeep Wagoneer 4xe: the plug-in hybrid SUV spotted with Level 3 autonomous driving

The Jeep Wagoneer S, recently launched in North America with Model Year 2025, is offered in a 100% electric version with two motors and a total output of 600 horsepower. Jeep is preparing to add a plug-in hybrid to the mix, aiming to offer the best of both worlds: performance and sustainability. The 4xe badge with the classic blue “e” visible on the rear of the prototype, confirms the imminent arrival of this new configuration, which will complement the already familiar electric 4×4 system.

But that’s not all. A particularly interesting detail emerging from the images is the presence of the “STLA AutoDrive L3” designation in place of the license plate, both front and rear. This indicates that the new Wagoneer could be equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving functions, capable of autonomously managing certain driving scenarios, with human intervention required only in specific situations. An important step forward in terms of technology and driving assistance.

The Jeep Wagoneer 4xe will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, designed to accommodate both electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, while also offering advanced connectivity and assisted driving systems.

Although attention is currently focused on the electric model already on sale in the United States, the debut of the plug-in hybrid version could help increase the SUV’s appeal, especially in markets where charging infrastructure is still developing.