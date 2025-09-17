Jeep updates the Adventure Intelligence platform in Brazil

Jeep in Brazil has updated its connected service packages on the Adventure Intelligence platform, delivering an increasingly comprehensive digital experience. The basic service is free for six months and can be extended for another six months by linking a credit card to the account and activating the Premium + Wi-Fi package, with charges only applied after the first 12 months. Essential features remain available for five years, including remote software updates, vehicle status and health information, private mode, and notifications displayed directly on the multimedia screen. With these tools, Jeep enables customers to stay connected, monitor their vehicle, and enjoy a safer, more personalized driving experience through an innovative and tech-driven approach.

After the free trial period, Jeep Adventure Intelligence subscription plans have been optimized and are now even more attractive. The first option is called Safe and includes intelligent safety and assistance services, automatically activated in case of an accident or by the user in an emergency, providing real-time support. A second option, Smart Control, focuses on remote access to vehicle information in real time, combined with intelligent mapping and control functions. The most comprehensive plan is Premium + Wi-Fi, which combines all available features with integrated Wi-Fi that powers a 4G hotspot for up to eight devices simultaneously.

The Premium + Wi-Fi package offers automatic emergency calling, 24/7 roadside assistance, a connected support center, theft alerts and vehicle recovery assistance, online scheduling, driving alerts, smartwatch integration, a virtual assistant, vehicle location through the app, remote operations, dynamic distance mapping, over-the-air map updates, POI searches, smooth navigation, real-time traffic and speed camera alerts, and immersive 3D views.

Thanks to unique features not commonly available outside the luxury segment, Jeep customers can connect to their vehicles even when away from home through the MyUconnect app (available on the Apple App Store and Google Play) or via the website https://myuconnect.jeep.com/br/pt

. The platform is available across the Jeep lineup produced in Brazil, Renegade, Compass, and Commander, and is optional on certain models.