Jeep unveils four new concept vehicles for 58th Easter Jeep Safari

The Jeep brand will make its annual trek to Moab, Utah, for the 58th Easter Jeep Safari, held from March 23 to 31, 2024, with four new, eye-catching and mission-capable concept vehicles.

“The Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, is the perfect place to showcase our brand’s new concepts, with more than 20,000 enthusiasts gathering each year to celebrate the world’s most iconic 4×4 brand,” said Bill Peffer, Stellantis North America Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand. “From 4xe electrification to the unmatched capability of the 392, this year’s concept vehicles will showcase why the Wrangler is the most capable and beloved 4×4 in the world.”

Four new concept vehicles to be unveiled by Jeep at the 2024 Easter Safari

The four distinctive concept vehicles from the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) feature a variety of proven powertrains. The Wrangler Low Down concept is powered by the 392 V-8 engine. The Wrangler 4xe Willys Dispatcher concept combines the advanced 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system with a design that pays homage to the past and the early postwar civilian Willys SUVs. Two JPP concepts, the Gladiator-based High Top concept and the Grand Wagoneer-based Vacationeer concept, are both powered by 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engines and a Hurricane Twin Turbo 510, respectively.

“Our extended Jeep Performance Parts team from Mopar can’t wait to return to Moab for the 58th annual Jeep Safari,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “We’re excited to unveil a new lineup of concept vehicles that showcase our latest factory-tested, factory-backed and factory-authorized performance parts and accessories that allow us to tackle some of the most challenging trails in the world.”