Jeep, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment continues their collaboration for “Jurassic World Rebirth”

The Jeep brand is teaming up again with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment for the launch of a new Jurassic era: the theatrical release of the new action-packed cinematic event, “Jurassic World Rebirth.” For more than three decades, the Jurassic World films have thrilled fans around the globe, earning more than $6 billion worldwide. “Jurassic World Rebirth” arrives in theaters everywhere July 2.

The campaign will include a long-form spot running across the Jeep brand’s social media channels. A 30-second version will run across broadcast (Tier I), along with an adaptation for Tier II, special behind-the-scenes footage running on the brand’s social media channels, dealer point-of-sale kits and out-of-home elements.

The film’s global press tour kicked off in Mexico City at CCXP with a Jeep Wrangler 4xe on stage. The Jeep Wrangler will be on the red carpet at the U.S. premiere of the movie in New York on June 23.

“Our long-standing partnership with Universal Pictures takes two iconic brands steeped in adventure, excitement and possibility, the Jeep brand and the Jurassic film franchise,” said Olivier Francois, global CMO, Stellantis. “The inspiration for our film was taking the Jeep Trail Rated criteria — including maneuverability, water fording, traction, articulation and ground clearance — and playfully added a sixth criteria to make the Jeep Wrangler Jurassic Trail Rated, meaning it has all of the capability to navigate the Jurassic world.”

“Just like the Jurassic films, the Jeep brand is a total legend,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. “When dinosaurs are on the loose and adventure calls, you need serious capability—and let’s be real, nothing handles ferocious frontiers quite like a Jeep 4×4 because nothing else is Jurassic rated.”

Jeep® brand, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment continue epic partnership, launch marketing campaign for “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

The commercial features the Jeep Wrangler being adventure tested in the wild by a driver sent to navigate a Velociraptor, Tyrannosaurus, Spinosaurus, Compsognathus, Titanosaurus, Quetzalcoatlus and a baby Aquilops. The commercial features seven dinosaur species, the highest volume and widest array of dinosaurs that viewers have ever seen in a Jeep co-branded Jurassic film spot.

The dinosaurs in the spot were created by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the same company that creates the dinosaurs for the films.

The Jeep brand and the Jurassic film series has an enduring shared history. In 2018, prior to the release of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the Jeep brand launched a 60-second spot during the Big Game that paid homage to the iconic scene in “Jurassic Park” featuring the Jeep Wrangler. The companies joined forces again in 2022 for “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Jeep® brand, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment continue epic partnership, launch marketing campaign for “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

The commercial was directed by Jeff Tomsic with the production company Community Films.

The Jeep brand campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.

Jeep-branded Jurassic merchandise will soon be available.

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

A new era is born. This summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

Jeep® brand, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment continue epic partnership, launch marketing campaign for “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) from a script by original “Jurassic Park” screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of “Jurassic World Dominion,” the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face to face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team member; Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

An Amblin Entertainment production, “Jurassic World Rebirth” is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of last summer’s blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Denis Stewart.