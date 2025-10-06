Jeep tops 11,000 registrations and records its best month in Brazil in 2025

In an increasingly competitive Brazilian automotive market, Jeep confirms its commercial strength. In September the brand registered 11,540 registrations, the highest monthly volume of 2025, bringing the year’s total to 86,114 units sold.

Jeep Brazil posts record September with 11,540 sales led by Compass and Renegade

Among the leading models stands out the Jeep Compass, now a reference point among mid-size SUVs in Brazil. In September alone it totaled 5,291 registrations, the second best result of the year for the model, confirming its constant popularity. Since the beginning of 2025, total Compass sales have reached 42,477 units, with growth of 20 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Numbers that consolidate the SUV’s leadership in the segment and testify to the confidence of Brazilian customers in the American brand of the Stellantis group.

Excellent performance also for the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Commander, both protagonists of a record month. The Renegade, considered an icon of the brand and the only B-SUV with 4×4 versions, registered 4,547 units sold in September, exceeding 32,000 registrations since the beginning of the year. The Commander, appreciated for comfort, technology and off-road capability among seven-seat SUVs, totaled 1,643 units, exceeding 11,000 total deliveries in 2025.

These results confirm the effectiveness of Jeep’s strategy in Brazil, which continues to focus on a diversified range and a strong connection with the local public. The brand’s offering combines traditional off-road robustness with growing attention to efficiency, build quality and comfort, elements increasingly demanded by South American customers.

With steadily growing numbers and solid positioning in the main segments, Jeep looks optimistically at the final months of the year. The goal is to further consolidate leadership in the Brazilian market and close 2025 as one of the best-selling foreign brands in the country.