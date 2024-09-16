Jeep, the new ad campaign ‘There’s Only One’ clip

The popular American car brand recently revealed a new advertising campaign that brings to life one of the industry’s most famous claims. A veritable retelling of Jeep’s brand history. This new advertising campaign devised by the Jeep brand, has the name “There’s Only One,” and will be released worldwide. A type of advertising that has been seen before, and in fact, has made marketing history as far as the automotive industry is concerned.

A multichannel campaign “There’s Only One”

In this opportunity, in order to be able to reach a large and also diverse audience, the Jeep brand has devised a type of commercial strategy that is based on multichannel communication. In fact, in addition to the traditional advertising we see on television, the “There’s Only One” campaign has decided to rely heavily on the power of social media, with content created ad-hoc for each type of platform we have available to us nowadays. On the Instagram platform, for example, very special shots were shared, along with some short videos that tell the essence of the adventure that characterizes the brand. On Tik Tok, on the other hand, different, much more dynamic formats have been experimented with, such as the challenge and the different collaborations that are entered into with so many influencers.

In addition, Jeep also decided to launch a website entirely dedicated to the campaign, where all users who log in have the opportunity to be able to personalize their experience and discover exclusive content, such as interviews with the testimonials and videos that are filmed behind the scenes. This type of business strategy, was chosen by Jeep to ensure that the company has greater visibility for all of its vehicles. Addittionally, another very important factor, is that Jeep in this way has the opportunity to establish a direct relationship with all the fans of the brand, creating over time a real community. In fact, the American brand has helped itself in this by partnering with different influencers from the car industry but also from the lifestyle industry to reach a younger audience as well.

Designed by High Dive from Chicago

This advertising campaign was designed with the agency High Dive. This is a company based in Chicago, USA. The High Dive agency is mainly focused on creating television advertising campaigns, but it is also very well versed in being able to offer different services in the communication sector. in fact, it is able to work on different fronts, starting from television, reaching social media and out-of-home advertising, just as Jeep acts on this occasion. In particular, 30- and 60-second spots have been designed, which have also been declined in more specific versions for the Hispanic market. A series of small videos that will surely be able to drag the Jeep brand inside the homes of millions of people.

A celebration of Jeep’s present and past

“There’s Only One” was not created solely with the intention of being seen as a slogan; on the contrary, this campaign was created to be a manifesto meant to encapsulate what Jeep communicates with its vehicles. This campaign was not only limited to current models, such as the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Gladiator, and Compass, but also entirely traces the history of the various models that have made history for the brand. Talk of dinosaurs, rubber ducks, Marilyn Monroe, and the infamous “Jeep Wave” are all valuable contributors to building a brand that over time has become a true myth for several generations of drivers.

Raj Register, ‘Jeeps offer a feeling of freedom and adventure’

Raj Register, Stellantis’ Chief Marketing Officer for North America said with great pride that anyone who has ever driven a Jeep in his or her life certainly knows the feeling of freedom and adventure that the car offers. This is exactly why the advertising campaign was created, to promote and invite all people to experience this completely unique experience at least once behind the wheel of a Jeep brand SUV. To conclude, the comeback of “There’s Only One” also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the old campaign that made this slogan known to the world.