Jeep takes home the 2026 Car Design Award

Jeep has won the 2026 Car Design Award in the “Brand Design Language” category, an honor presented during Milan Design Week and formally awarded on April 22 at the ADI Museum in Milan. The prize does not focus on the styling of a single model. Instead, it recognizes the brand’s ability to maintain a coherent and recognizable design language across the entire lineup while adapting it to market evolution without losing touch with its history.

Jeep wins the 2026 Car Design Award for its brand design language

The jury focused in particular on the way Jeep has reinterpreted its iconic design cues without diluting them. The seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel arches remain the brand’s signature elements, and they continue to express the sense of adventure, freedom, and authenticity that has long defined Jeep, even on the newest models and on those developed more specifically for the European market.

The award comes at a time when the auto industry is going through a deep transformation shaped by electrification, new regulatory demands, and changing consumer preferences. In such a fragmented environment, maintaining a strong and coherent design identity becomes an important point of distinction, and Jeep earned the recognition precisely for that reason.

Daniele Calonaci, Head of Jeep Design Enlarged Europe, commented on the award by explaining that the team’s work aims to combine the functional nature of a true SUV with a distinctive design that can also meet the expectations of European buyers. The award confirms the progress Jeep has made so far and arrives at a meaningful moment, with several new models from the brand expected in the coming months.