Jeep supports champions: Juventus Women receive the indomitable Avenger fleet

The handover symbolized a shared commitment to passion-driven values and was attended by Fabio Catone, Head of Jeep Brand for Enlarged Europe. Compact yet resilient, the Jeep Avenger becomes the squad’s new ally, combining cutting-edge technology with an indomitable sporting spirit. With a full range of powertrains, the Jeep Avenger embodies freedom of choice, making it as unstoppable as the football champions it now supports.

Today, sportsmanship matched the champions: all members of the Juventus Women’s team were handed over a Jeep Avenger as their official vehicle for this season. The handover is the result of the partnership, announced in May, which sees Jeep in the role of Juventus’ Official Automotive Partner and Jersey Sponsor for the next three seasons. In this guise, the brand provides the Avenger as the team’s daily companion, supporting the champions in their pursuit of new and ambitious milestones.

The handover comes at a historic moment: Juventus Women have just captured the Serie A Women’s Cup, their first title of the season, and have become the first team to achieve all four major trophies in Italian women’s football, now holding the record for consecutive Italian championships, cementing its status as a truly inspiring force in national and international women’s football.

The event took place at the presence of Fabio Catone, Head of Jeep, RAM & Dodge Brands in Enlarged Europe, and was an opportunity to highlight the values shared by the two realities.

Jeep’s partnership with such an extraordinary team is indeed rooted in a common, unstoppable passion: one of the four core values of the automotive brand is in fact reflected by the movement that has driven the rapid ascent of women’s football on the international sporting scene. Just as the players constantly push their boundaries, Jeep is evolving and conquers new frontiers by blending its rich tradition with innovative design. This relentless spirit is now embodied by the Jeep Avenger fleet. Designed in Turin — the home city of Juventus Football Club — the Avenger is the first Jeep SUV to be entirely conceived in Italy, and also the brand’s first fully electric vehicle. Crowned Car of the Year in 2023, it went on to lead its segment in sales in 2024 and continues to perform strongly in 2025, with over 200,000 orders placed in just two years since its launch.

Thanks to a wide range of powertrains, the model is just as unstoppable as the football champions, offering Full-Electric, Petrol, e-Hybrid, and 4xe versions, featuring state-of-the-art powertrains and systems to satisfy every need and every driving requirement. Regardless of the chosen version, every Jeep Avenger provides great technology and environmental responsibility, fully embodying the freedom of choice philosophy and adapting effortlessly to different lifestyles.

The Jeep Avenger

“Jeep Avenger is a compact crossover SUV introduced by Jeep for urban and suburban drivers who want a rugged-looking, eco-friendly vehicle” adds Fabio Catone, Head of Jeep Brand in Enlarged Europe. “The partnership with Juventus Women celebrates two unstoppable forces: a SUV capable of tackling any terrain with confidence, style, and technology, and a team rewriting the history of Italian women’s football. We are thrilled to be at their side and look forward to witnessing their next great achievements.”

Compact, muscular, and technologically advanced, it is agile in the city, comfortable for everyday driving, and ready for off-road adventures. With its bold personality and advanced systems, it guarantees safety and versatility – qualities that mirror the resilience and adaptability of Juventus Women on the football pitch. With this fleet now at the service of élite sport, Jeep and Juventus Women stand together to push boundaries both on the road, on the pitch and toward a more sustainable future.