Jeep sales boom in the UK: up 193% in a year

The U.S. brand has been extraordinarily successful, with a 193 percent increase in sales over the previous year. This achievement was driven largely by the popularity of the Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first electric SUV.

Jeep 193% growth in sales in 2024 in the UK

The Jeep brand has posted 193% growth in sales in 2024 in the UK, compared to 2023, as its market share grew 185% to 0.46%. Over a quarter (26.09%) of all Jeep models sold in the UK in 2023 were pure electric. The extremely strong performance was in part due to the success of the award-winning compact Avenger. Designed to authentically bring the core aspects of the brand’s DNA, freedom and adventure to the B-SUV segment, Avenger was named European Car of The Year 2023.

In the UK last year, the Jeep brand opened 10 new retail sites, with further plans to expand its network in 2025 to further reduce drive time for customers. This year will also see a continued new-product offensive with new Avenger 4xe variants landing in the UK, along with the reveal of the all-new Compass.

Jeep Avenger:great success in the UK, ready for new challenges with The North Face

Kristian Cholmondeley, Managing Director Jeep UK, said: “2024 was a year of strong growth for the Jeep brand, despite challenging market conditions, thanks to the efforts of our team across the country and the range and variety of products we offer. The launch of multiple powertrains on Avenger, supported by the wider line-up, gave us a fantastic offering that really resonated with our customers. This momentum will carry on in 2025 as we add Avenger 4xe, including an exciting partnership with The North Face, and new Compass to the lineup and continue our retailer expansion.”

Jeep exceeds 100,000 sales in Europe

In October this year, Jeep exceeded 100,000 sales in Europe resulting in a 1% share in the European passenger car market, demonstrating its ability to thrive in diverse markets. The end of year figures from Jeep illustrates the brand’s capacity to evolve and stay relevant, while remaining true to its unique spirit of freedom and adventure.

The Jeep Avenger stands out as a significant contributor to this success. The Avenger is the first 100% electric SUV from Jeep, while also being available in an e-Hybrid version, featuring automatic transmission and with an efficient 1.2-litre petrol engine, developing 100hp. The 4xe all-wheel-drive model will also arrive in 2025, making it the most capable Avenger to date, further enhancing the ‘Freedom of Choice’ offering.For more information on the Jeep product line-up or to locate the nearest retailer visit www.jeep.co.uk.