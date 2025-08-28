Jeep returns to the 10th annual Rebelle Rally aiming to defend last year’s titles

Spanning more than 2,500 km across Nevada and California, the Rebelle Rally is the longest competitive off-road rally in the United States. It’s a grueling challenge Jeep knows well, and one it will take on again this year by supporting two official teams, including the reigning champions who have won three of the past four editions.

“Celebrating 10 years of grit and determination is an extraordinary milestone for Rebelle Rally founder Emily Miller and her entire team,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep. “This rally is not only an extreme proving ground for our 4×4 lineup but also an outstanding showcase of the passion and determination of our customers. Here, both vehicles and people are tested, in the pure spirit of the Jeep brand.”

The star of the 2025 edition will once again be the stock Jeep Gladiator Mojave, chosen by both official teams. With its blend of toughness, agility, and off-road capability, it is poised to be a contender throughout the eight days of competition. Jeep has claimed victory in seven of the nine Rebelle Rally editions and earned the Bone Stock award five times. More than 30% of competitors run in their own personal Jeep vehicles.

For the fifth consecutive year, Jeep will support veterans Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit of team Strictly Business (#129), who are aiming to defend both titles they secured in 2024. With eight entries each, they are among the most accomplished figures in the competition: Petereit has reached the podium in every one of her appearances.

New this year is the Fun•Duh•Mentals team (#101), made up of automotive journalist Lyn Woodward and real estate professional Renée Vento. While it’s their first rally together, Woodward enters her sixth Rebelle, while Vento marks her seventh. The team will compete with Pennzoil Ultra Platinum engine oil.