Jeep returns to Taiwan after 15 years, relaunching local sales

After fifteen years away, Jeep has officially returned to Taiwan. As of December 10, 2025, the legendary American brand is once again available to local enthusiasts, marking a moment that goes beyond a simple commercial comeback. It represents the return of a cultural icon, one that symbolizes freedom, adventure and genuine American spirit.

Since 1941, Jeep has embodied the pure exploratory nature of the United States. Its vehicles, created to tackle any terrain, helped shape the global off-road culture and inspired generations of adventurers. For more than eighty years, Jeep has been more than a vehicle. It has been a lifestyle and a philosophy built around pushing personal boundaries.

The brand’s comeback was announced by PG UNION, Jeep’s new exclusive distributor in Taiwan, which celebrated the occasion with the official launch of the Wrangler, the most iconic and representative model in the lineup. The ceremony was attended by high-level institutional figures, including Eddie Peng, Director-General of the Customs Administration of the Ministry of Finance, as well as representatives from the American Institute in Taiwan and the American Chamber of Commerce. The event highlighted not only Jeep’s cultural weight but also the strengthening of commercial and cultural ties between Taiwan and the United States.

In a video message, Bob Graczyk, Head of Jeep Brand International, greeted the Taiwanese audience and described this return as “a milestone” for the brand and “the beginning of a new chapter” of collaboration with the local market. Graczyk emphasized the strong alignment between Jeep’s core values, freedom, authenticity and exploration, and the expectations of Taiwanese consumers.

He also reaffirmed Jeep’s commitment to building a stable, long-term presence in Taiwan, anticipating the future arrival of additional next-generation models. The Wrangler, manufactured in the United States, was chosen as the brand’s ambassador for its official return, a vehicle that captures Jeep’s most authentic spirit and, according to the company, will lead Taiwanese drivers toward new adventures.