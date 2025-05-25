Jeep Renegade unveils new features and becomes even more competitive in 2026 range

The 2026 line features a repositioning of prices compared to current versions . The Sport version is the new entry-level option for the model . Altitude, Longitude and Sahara with new items in the equipment list

Jeep Renegade, what’s new

Responsible for the revolution in the SUV segment in Brazil over the past 10 years, the Jeep Renegade continues to evolve steadily in the domestic market. The only B-SUV on the market to offer 4×4 traction, high performance, technology and a unique and timeless design in the segment, the model arrives in the 2026 range with new features and a repositioning of prices that make the range even more competitive.

New wheels on the Sport version, Keyless Entry and Go and remote start from the Longitude version, front sensor on the Sahara, as well as a more-than-special Numbered Series celebrating 10 years of Jeep production in the country. These are some of the new features that enhance the Jeep Renegade 2026 range, which comes with prices up to R$15,000 less than the current range, depending on the version. Best of all, the entire line comes with a five-year warranty.

Sport, the new entry version of the range

The new entry version of the range is the Sport, equipped with the renowned T270 TurboFlex engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with Jeep Traction Control+, stability and traction controls, 6 Airbags, and full LED front and rear headlights, the version can be further enhanced with the “Pack Tech” package, which includes new 17” wheels and a wide range of technological and safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, fatigue detector, lane-change monitoring, rearview camera, 7″ multimedia center, Android Auto and Apple Carplay wireless connectivity. The 1.3 Turbo version has been renamed Sport.

Altitude and Longitude versions

Launched last year, the Altitude version now offers the new Jazz Blue color. It continues to offer an off-road design with a special sticker, 17″ wheels with an exclusive finish and a black roof. Inside, the version offers larger screens: the 8.4-inch media center with wireless mirroring for Apple Carplay and Android Auto and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, for a total of more than 15 inches of screens in the cabin.

The Longitude version adds Keyless Entry and Go and remote start to the equipment list. And it continues to stand out with 18-inch wheels with an exclusive finish, induction phone charger, ventilated seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. New in the Sahara version is the front parking sensor. It continues to offer exclusive elements such as Slash Gold tint, moldings, badges and door knockers exclusive to this version. Panoramic roof and Adventure Intelligence round out the list of differentiators.

The Willys version

A sales success in the country, the Willys version won over customers with its unique off-road capabilities in the segment, as well as styling reminiscent of classic Jeeps of the 1940s and 1950s. Therefore, in the 2026 lineup, it will continue to be the version of Renegade to offer 4×4 traction, which is a competitive advantage of the model in the segment. With ATR+ tires, they provide maximum off-road capability for those wishing to tackle more challenging terrain. Plus, standard sunroof, 8.4-inch multimedia center with wireless mirroring, 7-inch digital color and configurable instrument cluster, bi-zone automatic air conditioning, six airbags and semi-autonomous driving technologies.

The big news of the 2026 line

The big news in the 2026 line is the special commemorative 10-year anniversary series, based on the Willys version. It offers an exclusive and celebratory design for the brand, with 1,010 exclusive units with logos recalling the 10 years of production, sequential numbering, new 17-inch wheels, new hood and C-pillar decal, as well as new embroidery on the seats and door knockers, carefully designed to give a touch of exclusivity, without losing the robustness and personality that distinguish Jeep models. For more details and prices here the official press release from Stellantis