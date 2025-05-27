Jeep Renegade, this is how a designer imagines the model we may see in 2027

The new Jeep Renegade promises to be an interesting addition to the compact SUV segment. In the United States, it will represent a rather unique proposition. Jeep has already confirmed the arrival of a new Renegade with a starting price in the United States of less than $25,000. In Europe, however, it will face fierce competitors, demonstrating its ability to innovate while staying true to Jeep’s DNA. The real breakthrough of the new Jeep Renegade lies in its architecture. Abandoning the old FCA Small Wide 4×4 platform, the model will adopt the STLA Small architecture from Stellantis. Here is how its design is envisioned

Jeep Renegade will present with a bolder, more modern look

The future of the Jeep Renegade is being heralded with a decidedly bolder and more modern look. The highly anticipated new generation of this popular SUV is expected to debut in 2027. Although not an official date, sources close to the U.S.-based Stellantis brand point to this year as the most likely for the release of first images and, potentially, even an official unveiling.

The goal is clear: to present a vehicle that captures attention and sets new standards for the segment, while maintaining the adventurous soul that distinguishes the Jeep brand.

The new 2027 Jeep Renegade: here’s an interpretation by an independent designer

In anticipation of the next generation Jeep Renegade, independent designer Marco Maltese has offered his vision of what the famous SUV might look like. The current model, which was launched in 2014 and subsequently underwent several redesigns, features styling that looks more to the past than offering a contemporary aesthetic. This digital rendering imagines the Renegade’s edgier, more modern design style, while retaining the gritty essence that has made the model so recognizable.

The digital concept presented here of Maltese maintains the compact dimensions of the original, but abandons the rounded lines in favor of a sharper, squarer design, as mentioned above. The profile is defined by sharp surfaces and pronounced wheel arches, giving the vehicle a distinctly futuristic look. The window line, which rises toward the rear, also contributes to this innovative look.

In the 3D model, the Renegade is equipped with large alloy wheels and low-profile tires, suggesting a more street-oriented vocation. However, it is to be expected that an off-road-specific Trailhawk version will also be offered for the new generation, equipped with all-terrain tires and technical solutions designed to tackle the most challenging trails.

As 2027 approaches, the new Jeep Renegade is preparing for a radical change, propelling itself into the future of automotive design and technology. Forget traditional round headlights: the Maltese-signed concept introduces a revolutionary front end with semi-circular LED graphics, in line with current trends observable on models such as the Land Rover Defender and numerous Chinese SUVs. Despite the innovation, Jeep’s identity remains firm thanks to the iconic seven-slot grille and a sturdy plastic bumper, evoking the brand’s off-road heritage.

The rear also sports a modern aesthetic, maintaining a straight line that evolves the original Renegade design. Slimmer LED taillights and a skid plate that echoes the look of the front bumper give the vehicle an even more solid, contemporary look. The digital concept also reveals a state-of-the-art interior, inspired by the Jeep Avenger, featuring digital instrumentation and well-designed storage compartments designed for everyday practicality.