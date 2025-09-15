Jeep Renegade successor could arrive with a different name, still offering combustion power

The upcoming Jeep Renegade is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated models when discussing the brand’s future lineup. The current generation has reached the end of its lifecycle: production at the Melfi plant in Italy will cease next month, marking the definitive end of the model. For now, however, there is still no official confirmation of a direct successor.

Jeep Renegade successor expected by 2027–2028 with more than just EV power

The latest reports suggest a possible name change, but not a complete overhaul under the hood. The new Jeep Renegade, or its replacement, could retain a lineup that includes combustion engines, a stark contrast to earlier rumors from a year ago, when many expected it to be offered exclusively as an EV. Stellantis’ strategy has since shifted: under CEO Antonio Filosa, the group has moved away from an “EV-only” approach, returning to offer traditional solutions in line with customer demand.

The gap between the smaller Avenger and the new Compass makes it highly likely that a new 4.3–4.4 meter (169–173 inch) model will arrive between 2027 and 2028. It is still unclear whether it will keep the Renegade name or adopt a new designation to highlight a shift in philosophy. The possibility of a new name has been gaining traction in recent weeks, although it would be surprising to see Stellantis retire a nameplate that has enjoyed solid success in various global markets.

Definitive answers will likely come in early 2026, when Filosa presents Stellantis’ new industrial plan, clarifying the fate of the Renegade and the role its potential successor will play. For now, all that exists are rumors, but the direction seems clear: not a 100% electric lineup, but one that will include combustion engines, perhaps even without electrification. This would represent a decisive change in strategy and could restore the compact Jeep SUV’s central role in the lineup, strengthening its appeal in markets where pure EV adoption remains slow.