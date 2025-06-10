Jeep Renegade: here’s what the next generation SUV might look like

While awaiting official confirmations, rumors and renders of the new generation Jeep Renegade continue to circulate on the web. Among the most recent proposals stands out the one created by digital creator MDP Automotive. His render envisions a Renegade with a renewed look, capable of combining Jeep’s typical aesthetic identity with a style more in line with European public tastes.

New Jeep Renegade: a render hypothesizes the style of the future generation

The project for a new Renegade has not yet been formally announced by Jeep, but the arrival of a successor model now seems inevitable. It’s not excluded, however, that it could debut with a different name, although at the moment the hypothesis of keeping the current denomination appears most plausible.

According to the latest rumors, the next generation will be born on Stellantis group’s STLA Small platform and will be offered from the start in a fully electric variant. This will then be flanked by thermal engines, to offer a wider range of choices. The dimensions will grow slightly compared to the current model, with the goal of differentiating itself from the Jeep Avenger, the new entry-level of the range.

From a design standpoint, the new SUV will present elements in line with the American automaker’s most recent models, such as Avenger, Compass and Cherokee, marking a stylistic evolution consistent with the brand’s current visual language.

The future Jeep Renegade aims to strengthen its position in the B-SUV segment, entering into direct competition with models like Dacia Duster, Citroën C3 Aircross and Volkswagen T-Cross. By combining distinctive style, modern technologies and electrified powertrains, the objective is to attract a broader clientele that is attentive to sustainability.

Barring program changes, production of the new model should no longer take place in Italy. The only possibility in this regard could be the Pomigliano plant, which is the only national site planned to adopt the STLA Small platform.