Jeep Renegade faces production end as future of next generation remains unclear

In recent days, Jeep confirmed the imminent end of Renegade production. The popular compact SUV is preparing to bow out, and despite ongoing rumors about a next generation, nothing has been confirmed, leaving the model’s future unclear.

Jeep Renegade: production ending soon as uncertainty looms over a new generation

According to some reports, a new Renegade could arrive in 2027, but no official details have been released. In Brazil, a prototype was recently spotted, though it is believed to be only a facelift of the current model, which is expected to remain on sale for a few more years. Clearer information is likely to emerge when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa unveils the group’s new industrial plan early next year.

Over the past few years, speculation has been rife. Rumors pointed to a slightly larger model than the current Renegade, designed to create more distance from the Avenger, with a stronger off-road character and the possibility of using either the Smart Car platform or the STLA Small. As for design, the next Renegade is expected to align more closely with Jeep’s latest styling language.

At present, the most likely scenario points to production in Spain, while it now seems certain that the Renegade will no longer be built in Italy. In the U.S., there had even been talk of a return as a low-cost electric SUV with a starting price around $25,000, but those rumors have since lost traction, as the statements came from Carlos Tavares, now the former CEO of Stellantis.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the Renegade will truly get a second life, and in which direction Jeep ultimately decides to take it.