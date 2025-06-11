Jeep “Renegade e-Hybrid” launched in Japan

Stellantis has anciato for the Japanese market the Jeep “Renegade e-Hybrid”

Jeep’s first mild hybrid model debuts in the Renegade compact SUV. Combination of an engine and motor to achieve fuel efficiency. New body color “Solar Yellow” added.

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid for the Japanese market

Stellantis Japan Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jin Narita) will launch Jeep’s first mild hybrid model, the Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid, at authorized Jeep dealers throughout Japan starting Saturday, July 5. The manufacturer’s recommended retail price is 5,440,000 yen (including tax). The Renegade, which started as a compact SUV for Jeep in 2015, has attracted many fans with its round headlights and the brand’s signature boxy design. With cumulative sales of more than 27,000 units by the end of March 2025, it has become Jeep’s flagship model, second only to the Wrangler. The Renegade lineup will now include Jeep’s first mild hybrid model, the Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid.





Detailed features of the Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid are as follows:

Hybrid system The hybrid system combines a newly developed 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injected 4-cylinder inline engine (maximum output 131 hp, maximum torque 240 Nm) with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7-speed DCT) with an integrated 48 V motor (maximum output 20 hp, maximum torque 55 Nm). At low speeds (up to about 15-20 km/h), the engine drives the car and, when the load on the engine increases, starts to assist acceleration. Under deceleration, regenerative charging is performed to generate electricity from braking energy, improving fuel efficiency.

Engine:

1.5-liter turbocharged engine

engine:

8 kW

Traction battery:

48V

transmission:

7-speed dual-clutch transmission

Fuel economy:

17.7 km/l (WLTC mode) Design The changes from the current model are as follows.

Exterior Front grille with glossy black accents Exterior rearview mirrors with black accents Door handle with black accents Interior Adopted the fifth-generation 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touch screen monitor Changing the shape of the steering wheel In addition to the body colors “Slate Blue,” “Graphite Gray,” “Black,” and “White,” a new “Solar Yellow” has been added, for a total of 5 colors.

For more details, see the product website.

URL: https://www.jeep-japan.com/renegade-bv.html