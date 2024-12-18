Jeep Renegade: 2,135 units recalled in the U.S.

Stellantis has initiated a recall campaign affecting approximately 2,135 Jeep Renegade units manufactured between 2021 and 2023. The reason for the recall is related to the installation of non-compliant reverse light assemblies on the rear bumper. This non-compliance violates the safety standards set by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, which regulates specifications for “Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.” The presence of non-compliant reverse lights could compromise road safety, as reduced visibility might not adequately alert other road users, such as pedestrians and motorists, that the vehicle is performing a reverse maneuver, consequently increasing the risk of accidents.

Just over 2,000 Jeep Renegades recalled in the United States due to reverse light issues

The anomaly originated on September 16, 2021, when the first Jeep Renegade equipped with the non-compliant reverse light assembly in the bumper was produced. The issue continued in the production lines until December 13, 2023, when the company corrected the production process, stopping the installation of non-compliant components. The precise identification of this timeframe was possible thanks to a thorough analysis of production records, which allowed for the exact determination of both the start and end dates of the period during which the affected vehicles were assembled.

Vehicles without reverse lights in the bumper and those produced outside the identified critical period are excluded from this recall campaign. Owners of affected vehicles can visit authorized dealers, where an inspection will be performed and, if necessary, the reverse light assembly in the bumper will be replaced free of charge. Official communications will be sent by mail to the owners of affected vehicles starting January 30, 2025. For more details, owners can contact FCA customer service, referring to recall code D7B.