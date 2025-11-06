Jeep records its best sales month since 2023 in Brazil this October 2025

Jeep’s strong momentum in Brazil continues, with the brand posting record-breaking results in October. With 12,699 registrations, up 10% compared to September, the American automaker achieved its best sales month of 2025 and its highest monthly volume since March 2023, reaffirming the strength of the Stellantis brand in the South American market. Since the beginning of the year, Jeep has already surpassed 98,000 units sold.

Jeep achieves record sales in Brazil in October 2025

Leading the seven-seat SUV segment, the Jeep Commander closed October at the top of its category with 2,162 units registered. Updated in August 2025 with new technology features and a more refined design, the model has reached 13,405 sales in the first ten months of the year.

The Jeep Compass also performed strongly, dominating the compact SUV segment with 6,257 units sold and 48,733 registrations since the start of 2025. This marks the model’s best monthly performance since March 2023, reaffirming its segment leadership.

Rounding out the brand’s success, the Jeep Renegade surpassed the 4,000-unit mark for the second consecutive month, with 4,262 registrations in October. This milestone, achieved in Brazil’s highly competitive B-SUV market, highlights the model’s continued popularity and commercial strength.

With growth across all segments, Jeep solidifies its position as one of the most recognized and successful automotive brands in Brazil, confirming the effectiveness of Stellantis’ strategy across South America.