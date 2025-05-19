Jeep recognized as America’s most patriotic brand for the 24th consecutive year

For the twenty-fourth consecutive year, Jeep has been crowned as the most patriotic brand in the United States according to the annual “Most Patriotic Brands” survey conducted by Brand Keys. The 2025 edition of the study analyzed 1,381 brands across 143 categories, involving over 7,460 consumers between ages 18 and 65, and once again confirmed the iconic American manufacturer at the top of the rankings.

Jeep is America’s Most Patriotic Brand for the 24th consecutive year

Born during World War II to support the armed forces, Jeep is now considered an automotive industry icon. For millions of Americans, it represents an authentic symbol of freedom, adventure, resilience, and national identity. Its image is closely tied to values deeply rooted in American culture, such as the pioneering spirit and love of nature.

“Being recognized as America’s most patriotic brand for nearly a quarter-century is an extraordinary honor,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep. “Anyone who has ever driven a Jeep knows that owning one is a source of pride. Our brand, forged in freedom over 80 years ago, continues to embody that same spirit on every road it travels.”

Robert Passikoff, president and founder of Brand Keys, also emphasized the emotional connection between Jeep and consumers: “Jeep has always been at the top of our rankings because it embodies fundamental values like freedom, courage, individualism, and military tradition. Today, in an era when trust in institutions is in crisis, brands like Jeep become true standard-bearers of national pride.”

The top 10 most patriotic brands of 2025 has been announced, while the complete ranking of the top 50 will be published on June 9th. Jeep continues to strengthen its commitment to the American community through an increasingly broad range of vehicles, including Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee (including 4xe and three-row L versions), Wrangler 4xe (America’s best-selling PHEV), and Wagoneer. The latest addition is the Wagoneer S, the first fully electric Jeep destined for the U.S. market.

Meanwhile, the brand celebrates 17 years of collaboration with the USO, providing concrete support to service members and their families. Through the Jeep Military Incentive Program, certain military personnel, including veterans, reservists, and honorably discharged members, can access exclusive bonuses on the purchase or lease of selected Jeep vehicles from the 2024 and 2025 lineups.