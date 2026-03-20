Jeep recalls Wagoneer S EV over liftgate part that could come loose

Stellantis has issued a recall for 11,767 Jeep Wagoneer S vehicles built between March 21, 2024 and July 24, 2025 because of a defect in the rear liftgate hinge cover, which could detach from the vehicle while driving and create a risk for other road users.

Stellantis recalls more than 11,700 Jeep Wagoneer S vehicles

According to the documentation filed with the NHTSA, the issue stems from insufficient design tolerances in the hinge cover, which in certain conditions may prevent the component from attaching correctly to the structure. Vehicles assembled after July 24, 2025 do not fall under the campaign because they already carry updated parts.

The internal investigation began on January 8, 2026, when FCA US’ technical safety organization started reviewing the reports it had received. As of February 18, the collected data showed 2 customer assistance reports, 17 warranty claims, and 32 field reports related to the issue, with no crashes or injuries linked to the defect.

On March 5, the group’s Vehicle Regulations Committee formally identified the existence of a safety issue and launched the recall procedure, which carries internal code 26D and appears in NHTSA records as 26V141.

The vehicle does not feature warning lights dedicated to this type of issue, but Stellantis points to a rattling noise coming from the rear area or a visible misalignment of one or both hinge covers as possible warning signs.

The dealer repair involves an inspection of the component followed, if necessary, by repair or replacement at no cost to the owner. Customer notification letters should begin going out on May 1, 2026, while owners have already been able to search affected VINs on the NHTSA portal since March 19, 2026.