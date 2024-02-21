Jeep recalls 199,143 4xe PHEV models in the United States

Stellantis has announced the recall of 199,143 units of its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, the Jeep Wrangler produced from 2021 to 2024, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe produced from 2022 to 2024. The automaker has identified a flaw in the hybrid control processor’s software that could disrupt the functioning of the defrosting and demisting system. Consequently, these vehicles fail to meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 103, which pertains to windshield defrosting and demisting systems.

A malfunctioning windshield defrosting and demisting system pose a serious threat to road safety, as it can significantly impair driver visibility. Reduced visibility heightens the risk of accidents, particularly in adverse weather conditions such as fog, rain, or frost. It is crucial to promptly address this issue by recalling and repairing the affected vehicles to ensure the safety of drivers and other road users.

According to the recall notice for the Jeep models, the potentially critical period for the Wrangler 4xe spans from September 2, 2020, the production date of the first vehicle for the 2021 model year, to August 24, 2023, when the updated HCP software was introduced into the vehicle production line. This timeframe was determined through the analysis of vehicle production records. The recall involves approximately 139,318 Wrangler 4xe models.

The recall also affects 59,825 units of the Grand Cherokee 4xe. The period of concern began on July 23, 2021, the production date of the first vehicle for the 2022 model year, and concluded on December 5, 2023, when the updated HCP software was implemented in the vehicle production line. This interval was identified through the analysis of vehicle production records.

FCA US has long adhered to a policy and practice of reimbursing owners who incurred expenses to resolve an issue that later becomes the subject of a field action. To ensure consistency and transparency in this process, FCA US will directly communicate with owners, asking them to provide the company with the original receipt or other sufficient proof of payment to confirm the expense incurred.

Jeep dealers will perform the HCP software update free of charge. Notification letters to owners are scheduled to be sent on April 5, 2024. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service. The reference number for this recall is 04B.