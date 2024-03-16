Jeep ready to launch a new compact SUV on the market

Jeep is set to expand its range into the compact SUV segment in India, aiming to position itself below the Compass. The new vehicle will be a direct competitor to cars such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate. The introduction of this compact SUV highlights the American manufacturer’s ambition to strengthen its presence in the Indian market by offering a premium option within an extremely competitive segment.

Jeep: the new model is intended for the Indian market only

The technical base for this new model is expected to be the Stellantis CMP (Common Modular Platform), already used for the Citroën C3 Aircross. This choice is deliberate: the CMP is known for its versatility, ability to accommodate five and seven-seater configurations and cost efficiency. This will enable Jeep to position itself competitively in terms of price.

From a design perspective, Jeep’s new compact SUV is expected to have its own distinctive identity, while sharing elements with the C3 Aircross. It will stand out for its premium exterior and interior design, enhanced by high-quality materials and a wide range of advanced features, positioning it as a flagship model in its segment.

Regarding the engines, a three-cylinder 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine is expected, capable of delivering 111 horsepower and 205 Nm of maximum torque. This powertrain, already used in the Citroën C3 Aircross, will be paired with 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions with a torque converter.

The launch of the new compact SUV from the American automaker is expected by 2025 or 2026, with a price range expected to be between 15 and 18 lakh (approximately $18,000 – $21,600), making it more accessible than the Compass.

This strategic pricing aims to make the new model an attractive choice for a wide range of consumers in the Indian market, further consolidating Jeep’s presence in one of the most dynamic and growing segments of the automotive market.