Jeep now accepts Monopoly money: and no, we’re not kidding

In the automotive world, marketing still knows how to surprise, and Jeep is living proof. After Renault made headlines with its irreverent campaign against Mini, now the American Stellantis brand is stealing the scene with an idea as bizarre as it is brilliant.

Jeep offers real discounts for Monopoly money on Grand Cherokee in creative U.S. campaign

In the United States, Jeep has in fact launched a promotion in collaboration with Hasbro and the legendary board game Monopoly. The initiative provides that anyone who shows up at a Jeep dealership with $500 in Monopoly money can receive an equivalent real discount in actual cash on the purchase of a new 2026 Grand Cherokee.

A genius stunt that combines nostalgia, humor and experiential marketing, perfectly in line with the brand’s adventurous spirit. Too bad the offer is reserved exclusively for the American market, and only for the lineup’s flagship SUV. One wonders how many enthusiasts are taking advantage of the initiative and, above all, what will happen to all that ‘fake money’ accumulated by dealers.

But the campaign doesn’t stop there. The collaboration between Jeep and Monopoly also extends to McDonald’s, a historic partner of the Stars and Stripes brand. In this second phase of the operation, anyone who draws a square on their Big Mac during the promotional period can try their luck and win one of 10 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4 2026 models up for grabs, this time without spending even a dollar from the famous board game.

Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep North America, explained the idea: “Not only will brand lovers be able to win one of 10 new Grand Cherokee 4x4s by participating in McDonald’s Monopoly, but we’re also announcing the Monopoly Bonus Cash Allowance program, thanks to which anyone can join the fun.”

Broderdorf then added ironically: “From now until November 3, anyone who brings $500 in Monopoly money to their local Jeep dealership can use it as credit toward the purchase of a 2025 Grand Cherokee. Without even passing Go!”

A playful initiative, perfect for the American public, which demonstrates how even a giant like Jeep knows how to reinvent itself with lightness and creativity, transforming a simple board game into a viral marketing strategy.