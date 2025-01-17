Jeep: new legal cases highlight fire risk in some models

Problems for Jeep continue unabated. A new lawsuit has recently been filed, alleging that some of the brand’s models are at risk of catching fire. This time, one of the class action plaintiffs has requested a jury trial, a move that could significantly increase the damages that Jeep and its parent company, FCA US, might have to pay.

The complaint, filed on January 7 by Stan Paris in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, involves numerous Jeep models. These include the Wrangler (2020-2024), Gladiator (2021-2023), and Grand Cherokee (2022-2024).

Jeep in trouble due to fire risk for some models

According to the accusation, the fire risk is attributed to a defective electrical connector in the power steering pump or an issue with the high-voltage battery. This is not an isolated problem. Already in September 2023, NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) had launched an investigation following multiple reports of under-hood fires in some Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler vehicles.

The official recall came in November 2023, involving the 4xe models. The notice to owners advised them to park their vehicles away from buildings and other cars until the issue was resolved.

The new lawsuit expands the list of affected vehicles to include the Grand Cherokee. Paris, who owns a used Wrangler 4xe purchased in July 2024, testifies in a statement that the vehicles present a constant fire risk. To protect his SUV, he had to spend $26 per day to park it in a safe area at the airport.

The legal action accuses Jeep of being aware of the defects and failing to take adequate measures to resolve them. Paris is seeking class action certification, representing all U.S. owners and lessees of the affected models. The demands include compensation for damages, reimbursement of expenses, and a jury trial.