Jeep models suffer glitches after recent software update

In the United States, Stellantis is facing a new problem related to the Jeep Wrangler, after several owners reported serious malfunctions occurring following an over-the-air software update. One driver reported that his Wrangler suddenly stopped on the highway at about 68 mph, forcing him into an emergency maneuver to avoid collision with a truck. This is not an isolated incident, as numerous users have reported sudden shutdowns and total vehicle lockups, in some cases immediately after installing the update sent by Jeep.

The first reports appeared at the beginning of the week on forums and social media dedicated to Jeep 4xe models. One user explained completing the update and, the following day, during a short urban trip, the engine suddenly shut off displaying the message Shift to Park on the screen. Another owner, on Reddit, described an even more concerning scene: while proceeding on the highway at over 62 mph, the vehicle began to slow down autonomously, lighting up the same warning. The man managed to stop by crossing four lanes, narrowly avoiding an accident. A YouTuber specializing in off-roading also reported the same problem, stating he was unable to disengage the gear.

After the first complaints, Jeep and Stellantis admitted the existence of a malfunction related to the update. A representative of Stellantis’ Social Engagement Team intervened in 4xe forums urging users not to complete the update: “If you have received notification for the update, postpone installation. Those who have already completed the update must exercise maximum caution while driving.”

Initially Jeep had advised avoiding hybrid or electric mode, but it was soon discovered that the problem also manifests when using only the gasoline engine. Many users have harshly criticized the brand for releasing such a delicate update without adequate safety testing.

One owner recounted a particularly dramatic incident: “I almost died on the highway when my Wrangler suddenly shut off, engaging the parking brake. A truck behind me swerved at the last second. The impact was so violent that my face almost hit the steering wheel.”

At the moment Stellantis has not announced an official recall, but is working on a new version of the software to fix the bug. The incident represents a hard blow for Jeep, which has always linked its image to robustness and reliability, two values seriously called into question by a digital update gone out of control.