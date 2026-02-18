Jeep Meridian Track Edition debuts as the most comfortable version yet

Jeep has unveiled in India the new Meridian Track Edition, a limited-run special series created to further enhance the premium character of the SUV. This version introduces a bolder style and, above all, tangible improvements in comfort. The most important update is the fully sliding second row, adjustable by up to 140 mm, a solution that increases cabin flexibility and makes the Meridian the most comfortable version ever produced.

New Jeep Meridian Track Edition adds comfort, style and exclusive features

Based on the Overland trim, the Track Edition delivers a more refined interpretation of the seven-seat SUV while preserving Jeep’s core values of solidity, build quality and all-terrain capability. The model also includes the Jeep Confidence 7 program, which offers up to seven years of warranty, assured buyback, maintenance packages, roadside assistance and priority service, ensuring a more reassuring ownership experience.

From a design perspective, the Meridian Track Edition stands out through carefully crafted details that strengthen its character. Piano Black accents on the grille, badges and exterior moldings add elegance and sportiness, while the 18-inch diamond-cut wheels enhance road presence. The Dark Espresso grille with Neutral Grey accents gives the front a more modern and defined look, completed by dedicated hood decals and specific Track Edition badges.

Inside, Jeep focused on comfort and perceived quality. The 140 mm sliding second row improves access to the third row and allows more versatile space management, an update developed from direct customer feedback and aimed at improving comfort on long journeys. The two-tone Tupelo interior with suede inserts features contrast stitching and quilting, while Dark Espresso finishes and Piano Black details create a refined atmosphere. The leather-wrapped Cortina steering wheel with dedicated stitching, along with embossed Track Edition elements across the cabin and floor mats, reinforces the premium feel.

Under the hood sits the familiar 2.0-liter MultiJet II diesel delivering 170 hp and 350 Nm, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Selec-Terrain system ensures effective performance across different surfaces, confirming the model’s versatile nature.

The Meridian Track Edition also retains a comprehensive technology package, including a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Alpine Premium audio system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ventilated power-adjustable seats with memory, and a Level 2 ADAS suite with more than ten active safety features.